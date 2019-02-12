PM condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire

has condoled the loss of lives in a massive fire incident in a central hotel early Tuesday.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he tweeted.

He wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 17 people were killed in the fire at on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)