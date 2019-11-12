JUST IN
Sanjay Raut tweets, 'we will succeed' despite setback to Shiv Sena
Modi convenes cabinet meet, Maharashtra political logjam likely on agenda

The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

The meeting was convened amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month.
 

The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 14:15 IST

