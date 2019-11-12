Modi convenes cabinet meet, Maharashtra political logjam likely on agenda

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.
The meeting was convened amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month.
The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit.
