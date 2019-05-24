No alternative to Kejriwal in Delhi: AAP on Assembly polls in Delhi

After a crushing loss in Lok Sabha polls, senior on Friday dismissed suggestions that it would have an impact on assembly elections slated for early next year, asserting that there is no alternative to in the national capital.

The suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, with three of its seven candidates losing their deposits.

Rai said the lost because the elections were highly polarised and people either voted for or for

"We consider it our failure that we could not introduce the agenda of statehood (main poll plank of AAP) in the highly polarised elections," he said.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP made a clean sweep in the national capital winning all seven seats with massive margins as all its candidates bagged more than 50 per cent of votes, while the for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling which was relegated to the third spot.

The BJP's overall performance in the national capital, which witnessed a triangular contest, was miles ahead of its opponents --- the and the

The saffron party polled over 56 per cent of votes, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the (18.1 per cent).

However, Rai exuded confidence that the result of Lok Sabha polls would not impact the assembly polls in which are slated for early next year.

"There is no alternative to Kejriwal in the national capital and it has emerged that people who voted for BJP or Congress in the LS polls want Kejriwal in the assembly elections," he claimed.

The had won 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 Assembly election. The BJP got just 3 while the Congress had failed to open its account.

Rai had said on Thursday that party leaders had met AAP's Lok Sabha candidates to introspect on the reasons behind the loss.

"We have decided that we would concentrate on work in the national capital," he said.

He said Kejriwal would hold meeting with state heads in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.

AAP's Sangrur candidate was the only candidate to win out of over 40 candidates it had fielded across the country.

The AAP had fielded seven candidates in Delhi - Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi, from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and from West Delhi.

In New Delhi, Goyal lost by over four lakh votes to BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Gupta lost by over three lakh votes to BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan, Chadha lost by over three lakh votes to BJP candidate and Atishi lost by over four lakh votes to BJP candidate

On the other hand, Dilip Pandey lost by over five lakh votes to BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, Singh lost by over six lakh to BJP candidate and Jakhar lost by over six lakh votes to BJP candidate Verma.

Goyal, Gupta and Pandey lost their deposit in the polls after getting less than one-sixth of the votes.

Atishi, who is credited by AAP for revolutionising the education system of government schools, came third after Gambhir and Congress candidate Lovely.

