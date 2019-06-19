PM introduces his council of ministers to Lok Sabha

Modi Wednesday introduced his new to the

It is a customary practice for the to introduce the after the new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the union cabinet.

The read out names and portfolios of the ministers who stood up and greeted the members of with folded hands.

Modi is likely to introduce the ministers to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Besides the PM, the has 57 members -- 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoSes with independent charge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)