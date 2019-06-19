PM introduces his council of ministers to Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Government undecided on bringing ordinance to amend Citizenship Bill
Budget will reflect PM's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Narendra Singh Tomar
Modi, Rahul, Shah urge voters to vote
Mayawati is frustrated, desperate to do or say anything: Piyush Goyal
Narendra Modi takes oath as 15th Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday introduced his new Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha.
It is a customary practice for the prime minister to introduce the council of ministers after the new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the union cabinet.
The prime minster read out names and portfolios of the ministers who stood up and greeted the members of House with folded hands.
Modi is likely to introduce the ministers to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Besides the PM, the Council of Ministers has 57 members -- 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoSes with independent charge.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU