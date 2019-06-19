JUST IN
PM introduces his council of ministers to Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday introduced his new Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha.

It is a customary practice for the prime minister to introduce the council of ministers after the new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the union cabinet.

The prime minster read out names and portfolios of the ministers who stood up and greeted the members of House with folded hands.

Modi is likely to introduce the ministers to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Besides the PM, the Council of Ministers has 57 members -- 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoSes with independent charge.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:10 IST

