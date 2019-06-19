Daimler, HPCL launch co-branded fleet card

: India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German commercial vehicle-maker Daimler, Wednesday said it has launched a co-branded fleet card in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to offer its services for its entire range of trucks.

According to the agreement, customers would be eligible for DIESELAABH fleet card enabling them to save about Rs 50,000 per annum.

has designed the programme to reduce diesel cost borne by the fleet operators in the form of loyalty programme. The loyalty points can be redeemed at HPCL fuel stations.

"At BharatBenz, the constant effort is to enhance our customer experience at every step of their journey. The DIESELAABH fleet card is a progress in this direction," DICV (Marketing and Sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

"As diesel is the highest expense for transporters,this card will help in additional fuel savings," he said.

The co-branded card offers various rewards for the owners. The loyalty points are shared with respective fleet owner on a monthly basis.

Some of the features of the card include insurance cover to and helper for upto Rs 3 lakh, joint driving training programme at HPCL outlets among others.

"We are committed to a long and fruitful partnership that benefit our customers and help in reforming the way of business in trucking industry", (Retail) G S V Prasad said.

and BharatBenz partnership would be an enabler for reducing fuel expenses and provide full security, transparency and more value-added services, he said.

HPCL currently has 15,500 retail outlets, while BharatBenz sales and service network comprises more than 200 touchpoints across the country, it added.

