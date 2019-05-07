PM Modi 2nd most followed politician globally on social media: Report

is the second most followed in the world on after former US Barack Obama, according to a report.

has a total audience of 110.9 million on Facebook, and Obama's total following stood at 182.7 million, the report released by digital marketing platform SEMrush said on Tuesday.

"With his approximately 110 million followers worldwide, has overtaken the present US who has 96 million followers globally. However, Trump still enjoys the second most followed position globally on (with 59.8 million followers)," it said.

According to the report, Modi had over 43 million followers on Facebook, about 47 million followers on and more than 20 million followers on

However, these numbers do not represent unique users, which means that the same person or entity could be following the across various platforms.

has accumulated 12 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, the report said.

The report said of all the platforms, Twitter served as "the nest of the maximum number of active political audiences, both domestic and global".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)