JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

AAP accuses Congress govt of using farmers as vote bank in Punjab
Business Standard

G20: PM Modi arrives in Italy, to discuss global economy, Covid recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit.

Topics
G20 meeting | Global economy

Press Trust of India  |  Rome 

ust two days earlier, an all-night meeting of Group of 20 ministers in Naples, Italy, had failed to produce an agreement on phasing out coal power, the most polluting source of energy. (Photo: Bloomberg)
G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit.

In Rome, Prime Minister Modi will hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome, he said on Twitter.

In his departure statement, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU