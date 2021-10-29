G20: PM Modi arrives in Italy, to discuss global economy, Covid recovery

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived here in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit.
In Rome, Prime Minister Modi will hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome, he said on Twitter.
In his departure statement, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
