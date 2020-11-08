'Look forward to working closely': PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his "critical and invaluable" contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president.
Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreakingand a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.
Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.
The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
Modi said, "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."
He added, "Congratulations@KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."
Biden had served as vice president when Barack Obama was the country's president.
