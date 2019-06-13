PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Bishkek

on Thursday met Chinese on the sidelines of the (SCO) Summit here and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the last month.

"Deepening friendship with PM @narendramodi's first meeting on the sidelines of the is with Both leaders are discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral relations," the tweeted.

Ahead of the meeting, hinted that Xi would highlight the need to forge a united front against US President Donald Trump's policies of trade protectionism and unilateralism using tariffs as a weapon.

and the US have been in an escalating conflict over trade for the past year. The scope of the battle has expanded in recent months as has tightened trade restrictions on Chinese

Chinese officials hope that India, which is also facing trade frictions with the US specially over termination of its designation as a 'beneficiary developing country' under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), would join the fight against Trump's protectionist policies.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with and being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

Last month, Xi extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to Modi for winning the general elections, in a rare gesture of greeting a foreign leader well before the official announcement of the results.

The economic and commercial engagement between and China constitutes a major component of the bilateral relations with bilateral trade which crossed USD 95 billion last year and is set to cross USD 100 billion this year.

The two leaders have met more than 10 times in the last five years, including thrice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of in April, 2018 -- first at the (SCO) summit held in June last in China's Qingdao, the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa's in July and third time in December last on the sidelines of the summit in

The summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by Chinese troops attempts to build a road close to Indian border in an area also claimed by in 2017.

After the summit, both the countries stepped up efforts to improve relations on different spheres including the military-to-military ties.

Last month, the 1267 of the powerful designated Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist after veto-wielding permanent member China lifted its technical hold on the proposal by the US, the UK and to blacklist him.

It was a huge diplomatic victory for after a decade of relentless efforts to ban the mastermind of several terror attacks against India, including the deadly Pulwama attack against Indian security forces.

