US reaches deal with Canada, Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum

The US on Friday reached an agreement with and to lift tariffs on and aluminum, and the corresponding retaliatory tariffs, a move likely to ease trade tensions between the three North American countries.

Elimination of these tariffs is expected to remove a significant barrier to passing the United States-Mexico- Agreement (USMCA). The USD 1.4 trillion in North American trade supports more than 12 million American jobs.

"I'm pleased to announce that we've just reached an agreement with and and will be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs," said in his address to the Legislative Meeting.

said the agreement is going to be a "fantastic deal" for the US.

He hoped the will approve the USMCA quickly.

"And then the great farmers and manufacturers and plants will make our even more successful than it already is if that's possible -- which it is possible," he said.

Earlier, spoke with Canadian

"The two leaders discussed the United States' Section 232 tariffs on and aluminum and Canada's retaliatory tariffs. The two leaders also discussed relations with China, uranium, and the new NAFTA," a Canadian press release said.

Such an agreement between the US, Canada and clears a major obstacle to the congressional approval of new North American trade deal called USMCA.

The steep US tariffs imposed last year -- 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum -- became a major stumbling block to ratifying a new North American trade pact negotiated last year by the three countries.

US said Trump's strategy has worked.

By acting in the best interests of national security, the President's imposition of Section 232 tariffs has brought American steel and aluminum plants roaring back to life, providing thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars of investment across our nation, he said.

"These industries are crucial to protect our national security and critical infrastructure, and this deal is another notch in the long line of successes of Trump," Ross said.

said the Trump Administration's deal with Canada and Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports marks another major milestone that gets us one step closer to ratifying the USMCA.

"This administration continues to follow through on their commitment to looking out for the best interests of American companies and consumers," he said.

Studies are predicting passage of the USMCA would boost our already booming by billions of dollars and would add nearly 200,000 jobs to the US labour market, he added.

It is encouraging to see this agreement with Canada and Mexico, said

"It is my hope that the will work with the rest of our allies to refocus on standing up to China's trade cheating instead of recklessly antagonizing our allies and inviting retaliation on American workers and goods," she said.

Senate Minority Leader, described this as a good development.

"I have always said that we should be focusing our efforts on China, not on Mexico, Canada or Europe," he said.

"It is a good thing these tariffs will be lifted, and we should urge our allies to join us in preventing China's predatory practices. There are still many other issues that are outstanding before Democrats would support the USMCA," Schumer said.

