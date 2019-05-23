PM remove 'chowkidar' prefix; says time to take the spirit to next level

Thursday removed the 'chowkidar' prefix from his handle but said the word remains an integral part of him.

had added chowkidar in his handle on March 17, a day after launching the " (I am a watchman too)" campaign on

"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.

Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress," he tweeted.

Several BJP leaders including Amit Shah, and also followed suit and dropped the prefix from their profiles.

said the word 'Chowkidar' goes from his name, "but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"



The campaign was launched days after the polls were announced on March 10 to counter Rahul Gandhi's repeated "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief) jibes on Modi over alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal.

Gandhi had latched on to the jibe in most of his election rallies.

During the 2014 election campaign Modi had said that he would work like a chowkidar to protect people's money and interests once elected.

