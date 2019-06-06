PM to offer prayers at shrines of Guruvayur Sri Krishna, Lord

will offer prayers at the famous shrines of Sri Krishna at Guruvayur in and at Lord in in this week end, officials said Thursday.

On his first visit to the two southern states in his second term as prime minister, Modi will offer prayers at the in Guruvayur on Saturday and pray at the Lord shrine Sunday.

An official release in Kochi said the will arrive at 11.35 pm Friday and stay at the Government Guest House there overnight.

He will offer prayers at the on Saturday morning after reaching there by a special helicopter from the in Kochi.

Modi will return to Kochi at 12.40 pm, it said.

A report from said Modi, who is scheduled to visit and beginning Saturday, would arrive at nearby from Colombo on Sunday evening and proceed to the Hills.

After offering special prayers, the would return to late Sunday night, a said quoting the tentative schedule as per an official communique.

A report from Amaravati said Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam reviewed arrangements for the Prime Ministers visit and directed the officials concerned to make foolproof measures.

The spoke to Devasthanams and other officials through and instructed them to make all arrangements for the visit of the prime minister, it said quoting an official release.

He also directed of Police to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the VVIPs trip.

The in said security arrangements were being made at the airport, the route leading to the shrine and on the for Modi's visit.

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and ESL Narasimhan were expected to accompany Modi to the hill shrine, he said.

This is Modi's maiden visit to the temple after becoming

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, he had visited the shrine as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and after winning the polls in October 2015 and January 2017.

