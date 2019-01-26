PM to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala on Jan 27

Modi will lay the foundation stone for an (AIIMS) in Madurai, on January 27, a statement said.

He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of (Madurai), (Thanjavur) and (Tirunelveli) as a part of upgradation projects of government medical colleges.

The will visit Kochi on the same day and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue, inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

