Trump announces deal to reopen US government

Nao Sena Medal for Navy's Commander Tomy Abhilash

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the Nao Sena Medal to Commander Tomy Abhilash, who had participated in the Golden Globe navigation race last year, but was severely injured after his sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves in the high seas.

Abhilash was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of Western Australia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mast broken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.

The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheries patrol vessel.

The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue the sailor and bring him back.

Abhilash also earned praise for the grit and temperament he had displayed during trying conditions.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 01:10 IST

