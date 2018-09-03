73,000 Biharis living in Assam submitted documents for NRC: Sushil Modi

About 73,000 people from Bihar, currently living in Assam, have sent their documents for verification to get included in the NRC being prepared in the northeastern state, said here Monday.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is being prepared under the supervision of the with a view to enlisting Indian citizens living in the north eastern state.

"About 73,000 people from have sent documents like certificates of birth and caste, Aadhar cards, voter identity cards, certificates of educational qualifications, land records and driving licenses etc. to the government for verification through the government of Assam," said in a release.

"So far, 52,110 documents have been sent to concerned districts, departments, or concerned bodies for verfication. Of these, 5418 have been duly verified and 3264 have been sent back to Assam," he added.

said the School Examination Board has verified 4218 such documents, the maximum so far for any institution in the state.

He also said the maximum number of documents have been received from natives of district (8716), followed by Muzaffarpur (8022), Siwan (3874), Vaishali (3936), East Champaran (2951) and Darbhanga (1763).

"All District Magistrates have been instructed to do the needful at the earliest so that Biharis living in do not face any hardships," Modi said.

The NRC includes the names of all citizens who have been residing in before March 25, 1971.

The exclusion of 40 lakh names in the complete draft of the NRC released by the government in July had drawn sharp criticism from leaders like

The chief minister had alleged that "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their home state on account of of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre and Assam.

