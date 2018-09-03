TMC to keep a close watch on performance of panchayat chiefs

The has decided to keep a tab on the performance of the chiefs of gram panchayats and zilla parishads in the state, a senior party leader said Monday.

Senior party leaders have come up with a idea of keeping a close tab on activities and performance of the zilla parishad sabhadipatis, panchayat and gram sabha pradhans and if their performance is not found upto the mark necessary action would be taken against him or her, he said.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of party's 'poor' performance in the districts of Junglemahal, where despite various developmental work BJP has made steady inroads.

"In areas where BJP has made steady inroads it is due to our poor performance of our local leaders. So from now on we will keep a close tab that how the benefit of various developmental policies are going down to the masses. There will be a regular review and if something is not found in order then the concerned leaders would be held accountable," the said.

Taking a cue from party's decision Birbhum Trinamool Congress had said new gram panchayat chiefs and deputy chiefs would be given a year to prove their efficiency.

"If in our district it is found that the pradhans (gram panchyat chiefs) and upa-pradhan (gram panchayat deputy chief) were not performing well and faced corruption charges, they would be removed with the approval of the state leadership," he had recently said.

The party has already started the process of finalizing the names of pradhans and upa-pradhans of all gram panchayats in every districts of the state.

