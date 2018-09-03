Pak Army Chief Bajwa meets PM Khan ahead of Pompeo's visit

Army chief met on Monday and discussed various security-related issues with the ahead of US Mike Pompeo's visit to on September 5.

held his first formal meeting with Khan on August 27 and discussed efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Matters related to security were discussed," the said in a statement about Monday's meeting.

The meeting is significant for its timing due to Pompeo's scheduled visit to the country as the US is expected to demand support from to bring to the negotiating table.

US- tensions have flared before Pompeo's trip with dismissing as "incorrect" reports the US has cancelled USD 300 million in military aid to the country, saying owed the money to for expenses incurred on fighting terrorism.

Pakistan made the remarks a day after the disclosed it decided to scrap the funds because Pakistan was not doing enough against terrorist groups inside its borders.

Qureshi confirmed his American counterpart will visit Pakistan and downplayed suggestions the funding row has fuelled mutual tensions.

This will be Washington's first high-level dialogue with Islamabad since Khan was sworn-in as the 22nd of Pakistan on August 18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)