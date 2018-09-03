Charges against KPMG baseless, says Kerala govt

-
: Kerala government today described as baseless, charges in the media against KPMG, appointed as project consultancy partner to rebuild the flood ravaged state and said it would cooperate with the agency.
"The charges are all baseless. The government will co-operate with the company to rebuild the state," Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said.
His assertion came even as opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the government examine KPMG's credibility in the wake of the charges and reconsider its decision.
Chennithala, in a letter to Jayarajan, said there were no differences of opinion with the government in them seeking technical support and co-operation to rebuild the state from companies that have a good track record.
But the decision to appoint KPMG as project consultancy partner should be reconsidered in the light of the charges, he said and wondered why the state government had not accepted the necessary technical support offered by the Netherlands.
Jayarajan is convener of the Committee related to flood relief operations in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who left for the U.S.A yesterday for medical treatment.
The state cabinet on August 31 had appointed KPMG as project consultant partner for rebuilding Kerala and said it's services would be free of cost.
