The has filed a fresh against diamantaire Nirav Modi, an accused in the USD 2-billion PNB scam, and others under the anti- law, officials said Monday.

They said the or the prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Act (PMLA) court in a few days ago and it is understood that the agency has underlined the role of Modi's wife and funds routed by her in the latest document.

This is a supplementary against Modi and few others and the agency has recorded additional evidence gathered in the case and attachments made including charges pressed against him under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, they said.

Other details of the chargesheet were not available immediately.

The development is being seen in the backdrop of a recent British daily report that said Modi is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Modi, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block in London, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, has reported.

On Saturday, ED said the United Kingdom's recently referred India's request for extraditing the to a court for initiating legal proceedings against him.

The ED filed the first chargesheet in the case in May last year.

The agency and the CBI are investigating Modi, his uncle and others for alleged and corruption to perpetrate the alleged scam in the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai, that was unearthed last year.

It has also attached his assets worth Rs 1,873.08 crore under the PMLA and has seized assets linked to him and his family worth Rs 489.75 crore.

