Police lathicharge people protesting against eviction

Police on Friday lathicharged a mob protesting against eviction of illegal settlers in Assam's Anglong district, police said.

A mob of about 1500 people had gathered at Lankajam area under station to protest against eviction in the area going on since March two last.

The mob started pelting stones at the officials and security forces engaged in removing people, who have settled illegally on government land.

The police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd and the situation which had turned tense was soon brought under control, the police added.

The district administration has so far demolished 646 houses, with 104 done Friday.

