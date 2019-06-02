Three die in collision between two trucks

-
ALSO READ
Elephants enter part of Korba city, one injured
C'garh: Woman killed by elephant; husband, grandchild injured
Power producers seek resolution of issues to augment coal output from Korba mines
C'garh: Forest dept team in Korba to tranquilise wild jumbo
C'garh coal mine deaths: Two SECL officials suspended
-
Three persons were killed and another one injured Sunday in a collision between two trucks in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.
The accident occurred near Parla village under Bango police station area, a local police official said.
The deceased included the driver of a truck and two helpers, he said, adding that the driver of another truck sustained minor injuries.
The deceased driver is identified as Bablu Yadav (35), and the helpers as Santosh Mishra (43) and Anil Kumar Yadav (19). They were residents of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, he said.
The injured was admitted in local hospital, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU