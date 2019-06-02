Three die in collision between two trucks

Three persons were killed and another one injured Sunday in a collision between two trucks in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The accident occurred near Parla village under Bango police station area, a local police said.

The deceased included the of a truck and two helpers, he said, adding that the of another truck sustained minor injuries.

The is identified as (35), and the helpers as Santosh Mishra (43) and (19). They were residents of and Jharkhand, he said.

The injured was admitted in local hospital, the said, adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)