J-K: Mother-daughter duo injured in cylinder blast succumb to injuries

A mother-daughter duo, injured in a in district of last month, succumbed to their here Sunday, officials said.

Parveena Akhter (35) and her daughter (14) were undergoing treatment at the SKIMS hospital, they said.

The duo was among the seven family members injured in the explosion at their residence in in the north on May 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)