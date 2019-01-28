Police recruitment exam fraud: 29 more people arrested in UP

As many as 29 people were arrested across the state on Monday, the second day of the ongoing recruitment examination for constables, the police said.

The arrests were made from across the state, it said.

"The recruitment examination for constables has been held successfully. As many as 29 persons were arrested from across the state by the STF and district police, and 21 cases registered in this connection," it said in a statement issued here.

Earlier in the day, officials of the (STF) said three people were arrested from for allegedly impersonating candidates.

"Three members of a gang, which used to impersonate aspirants and arrange solvers to appear for the exam were arrested. The gang members also used to charge money from the aspirants," they said.

The three people were identified as Manish Rana, and

"They used to appear as solvers. As many as 13 admit cards have been recovered from them. The arrested persons are being interrogated to ascertain more details about other members of the gang," the STF said.

On Sunday, 24 people were arrested in the state in connection with the police recruitment exam fraud.

Out of these 24 people, nine were arrested by the STF and 15 were arrested by police of various districts.

