East Vidarbha may get very heavy rains, govt issues advisory

East is likely to experience very heavy rainfall this week and farmers in the region should ensure safety of their crop, a statement issued on Tuesday by the government said.

According to the official release, Vidarbha, especially its eastern parts, is expected to witness very heavy rainfall between January 24 and 26.

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Amravati, and districts are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by very heavy rains.

"Farmers are advised to plan accordingly and ensure that their crop is safe. If the crop has been brought to the market committees, ensure its proper protection," the statement added.

Hailstorm cannot be ruled out in these areas and the minimum temperature is expected to remain below average till January 29, it said.

Weather in Marathwada is also expected to be cloudy and Nanded district is expected to witness light rains, the statement added.

