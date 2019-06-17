JUST IN
Politicians condemn alleged assault on tempo driver by policemen in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leaders of various political parties on Monday condemned the thrashing of a Sikh Gramin Sewa tempo driver by policemen in Mukherjee Nagar here and demanded a fair probe into the incident.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said there was no place for violence in the society, while demanding punishment for the guilty.

"Violence has no place in any Civil Society. Mukherjee Nagar incident is sad and condemnable. Free and fair enquiry should be done, so that no innocent should be punished and guilty should be brought to book," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited the tempo driver at his residence and demanded "strict punishment" for the guilty policemen.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitendra Kochar also demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Mere suspension of the guilty police officials was not enough, he said, while demanding that they be removed from service.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. A video of the incident showing the tempo driver waving his "kirpan" (a small dagger carried by Sikhs) and chasing policemen, before being overpowered and beaten up by the cops went viral on the social media triggering widespread condemnation.

Mon, June 17 2019. 19:25 IST

