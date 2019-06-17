Politicians condemn alleged assault on tempo driver by policemen in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Around 700 join BJP during Facebook live session hosted by party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari
Congress, BJP trade charge, blame AAP over sealing in Delhi's Mayapuri
BJP, Cong condemn slapping of Kejriwal; say its handiwork of AAP to gain sympathy
Tiwari on donning army fatigues: It was not uniform, have 10 such shirts and wear them every morning
AAP issues advisory for journalists, draws flak from BJP, Cong
-
Leaders of various political parties on Monday condemned the thrashing of a Sikh Gramin Sewa tempo driver by policemen in Mukherjee Nagar here and demanded a fair probe into the incident.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said there was no place for violence in the society, while demanding punishment for the guilty.
"Violence has no place in any Civil Society. Mukherjee Nagar incident is sad and condemnable. Free and fair enquiry should be done, so that no innocent should be punished and guilty should be brought to book," he said in a tweet.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited the tempo driver at his residence and demanded "strict punishment" for the guilty policemen.
Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitendra Kochar also demanded a thorough probe into the incident.
Mere suspension of the guilty police officials was not enough, he said, while demanding that they be removed from service.
The incident took place on Sunday evening. A video of the incident showing the tempo driver waving his "kirpan" (a small dagger carried by Sikhs) and chasing policemen, before being overpowered and beaten up by the cops went viral on the social media triggering widespread condemnation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU