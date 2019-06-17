Woman who accused actor of rape held for staged attack on self

A 34-year-old woman, who had accused Karan of rape and extortion, was Monday arrested for allegedly staging an attack on herself last month.

The woman had lodged a police complaint that she was attacked on May 25 by two motorcycle-borne men while out on a morning walk.

Police had earlier nabbed her Ali Kaashif Khan in connection with what it claimed was an orchestrated attack.

The woman had filed a case against for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips, following which the was arrested by early June.

The was granted bail by The last Friday.

While granting relief to Oberoi, the noted that the woman, on May 25, "orchestrated" a fake attack on herself and tried to make it look like she was targeted because of her complaint against the actor.

The had also reprimanded police for the way the probe was being conducted.

"Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police is yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation," Justice Revati Mohite Dere had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)