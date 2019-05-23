Polls open in Britain for European Parliament elections

-
ALSO READ
UK Parliament votes to delay Brexit, rejects second referendum
UK MPs reject amendment calling for second Brexit referendum
UK PM rebuffs growing calls for second Brexit referendum
May stresses on putting national interest first amid Brexit mayhem
'Serious' risks in delaying Brexit to June 30: European Commission
-
Voting got under way in Britain early on Thursday in elections to the European Parliament -- a contest the country had not expected to hold nearly three years after the Brexit referendum.
Polls opened at 0600 GMT and will close at 2100 GMT, with the British results announced late Sunday once all 28 EU member states have completed their votes over the next four days.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU