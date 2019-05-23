BJP parliamentary board to meet tomorrow, Modi's speech likely

With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Friday evening at the party headquarters where is likely to make a speech.

Top party leaders, including and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi's leadership.

The is also expected to address party workers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)