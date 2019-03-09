Pondy Lt Governor okayed Vote on Account Bill on March 2

Lieutenant has given her assent to the Appropriation (Vote on Account) passed by the assembly during its one-day session on March 2.

A communication from the office of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the approval she had accorded to various proposals of the during the last one week, said Friday that Bedi had given her assent to the

The assembly had its session just for a day on March 2 after it was reconvened by V Vaithilingam to adopt the

Also, a sum of Rs 2703.63 crore was sanctioned to the departments to meet its routine expenditure for the first five months (April to August) of the fiscal 2019-2020.

Although it was first session of the current year, there was no customary address by the Lieutenant as the House had not been prorogued after the previous session in August last year and considered continuation of it.

The Raj Nivas communication further said the Lieutenant has given her approval to the Social Welfare Department for the publication of the notification of the Central extending 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in civil posts and service in the Union Territory of

Bedi had also given her approval for implementation of reservation for the Scheduled Tribe Irular community (including 'villi and vettaikaran) community in education and employment in the Union Territory, the communication said.

