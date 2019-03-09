JUST IN
Pondy Lt Governor okayed Vote on Account Bill on March 2

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has given her assent to the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill passed by the assembly during its one-day session on March 2.

A communication from the office of the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the approval she had accorded to various proposals of the government during the last one week, said Friday that Bedi had given her assent to the Bill.

The assembly had its session just for a day on March 2 after it was reconvened by Speaker V Vaithilingam to adopt the Bill.

Also, a sum of Rs 2703.63 crore was sanctioned to the government departments to meet its routine expenditure for the first five months (April to August) of the fiscal 2019-2020.

Although it was first session of the current year, there was no customary address by the Lieutenant Governor.as the House had not been prorogued after the previous session in August last year and considered continuation of it.

The Raj Nivas communication further said the Lieutenant Governor has given her approval to the Social Welfare Department for the publication of the notification of the Central government extending 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in civil posts and service in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Bedi had also given her approval for implementation of reservation for the Scheduled Tribe Irular community (including 'villi and vettaikaran) community in education and employment in the Union Territory, the communication said.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 19:40 IST

