JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

More surrenders from IS Syria bastion as end nears

Pak acting against terrorism under NAP: Qureshi tells German FM
Business Standard

Pound slides on Brexit legal advice

AFP  |  London 

The pound sank Tuesday after the government's chief legal advisor declared that the legal risk of Britain being stuck in EU trade arrangements after Brexit fundamentally "remains unchanged".

Sterling, which had been rising after British Prime Minister Theresa May secured last-gasp changes to her Brexit deal, sharply reversed direction following the legal advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements