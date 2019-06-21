JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bigg Boss Marathi contestant held in cheque-bouncing case

Don't destroy efficient public transport system for 'electoral gains': Sreedharan to Delhi govt
Business Standard

Power Minister Singh meets Rajasthan Energy Minister; assures support to the state

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh Friday met Rajasthan Energy Minister BD Kalla and assured him of all possible support for the development of power and renewable energy sector in the state.

Kalla called on Singh on Friday and both the leaders held discussions on various aspects of power sector in the state, a power ministry statement said.

During the meeting, Singh asked Kalla to further improve power sector in Rajasthan.

He also reviewed the progress of work sanctioned under DDUGJY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana) and asked the state to expedite the work.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU