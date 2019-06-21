Power Minister Singh meets Rajasthan Energy Minister; assures support to the state

-
-
Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh Friday met Rajasthan Energy Minister BD Kalla and assured him of all possible support for the development of power and renewable energy sector in the state.
Kalla called on Singh on Friday and both the leaders held discussions on various aspects of power sector in the state, a power ministry statement said.
During the meeting, Singh asked Kalla to further improve power sector in Rajasthan.
He also reviewed the progress of work sanctioned under DDUGJY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana) and asked the state to expedite the work.
