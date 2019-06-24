Power trips during MP Energy minister's function in Indore

-
Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh found himself in an embarrassing situation after his function at a hotel in Indore's south Tukoganj area was hit by a power outage, possibly due to inclement weather.
As the incident went viral on social media, red-faced Electricity department officials on Monday ordered an inquiry to find out if the power infrastructure in the hotel was in order.
Singh was attending a function of engineers and contractors on Sunday when rain, accompanied by squall, knocked out power supply.
As the hotel didn't have alternate power arrangements, the participants shone light using their mobile phones.
MP Power Distribution Company Superintendent Engineer Ashok Sharma said, "We have got information that electricity arrangements in the hotel were in disarray. Sparks from power supply lines have been noticed. For public safety, I have directed the electricity inspector to probe it."
The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, which was unseated in 2018 after a 15-year rule, are engaged in an acrimonious tussle on the power situation in MP.
The state, despite being a power surplus one, is facing frequent electricity outages.
