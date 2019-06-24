Power trips during MP Energy minister's function in Indore

found himself in an embarrassing situation after his function at a hotel in Indore's south Tukoganj area was hit by a power outage, possibly due to inclement weather.

As the incident went viral on social media, red-faced department officials on Monday ordered an inquiry to find out if the in the hotel was in order.

Singh was attending a function of engineers and contractors on Sunday when rain, accompanied by squall, knocked out power supply.

As the hotel didn't have alternate power arrangements, the participants shone light using their

Power Distribution Company Superintendent Engineer said, "We have got information that arrangements in the hotel were in disarray. Sparks from power supply lines have been noticed. For public safety, I have directed the inspector to probe it."



The ruling and the opposition BJP, which was unseated in 2018 after a 15-year rule, are engaged in an acrimonious tussle on the power situation in

The state, despite being a power surplus one, is facing

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)