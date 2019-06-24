Maximum temperatures fall after light showers in parts of Hryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures Monday dropped below normal limits at most places in and after light showers lashed the two states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light rains, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) Department report said here.

Among other places which received rains included Amritsar, Ludhiana, and

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while Hisar recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Karnal's maximum settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal limits, while recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius, two below normal.

in recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal limits.

recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits.

