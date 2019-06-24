Zimbabwe ends foreign currency use as inflation spirals

announced on Monday that it would abandon the use of foreign currencies which replaced the local that was wiped out by ten years ago.

has promised to introduce a new national currency soon, in the latest attempt to turn around an wrecked under his predecessor

Zimbabweans have recently endured another bout of sharply rising prices, with official now at nearly 100 per cent -- the highest since the era.

The central said that legal tender would be only be the new " dollar", which would be made up of the two local currencies -- bond notes and "RTGS" -- that were introduced as US banknotes dried up.

The US dollar, and other foreign currencies will "no longer be legal tender alongside the in any transactions," the said in a statement.

"Bond notes and RTGS dollars are at par with the Zimbabwe dollar."



Bond notes were introduced in 2014, while electronic RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) dollars came in earlier this year.

Both were in theory worth the same as US dollars, but trade far below the greenback in value.

Monday's announcement created widespread confusion and criticism, though described ending the use of foreign currencies as "beginning to restore full monetary policy".

He told Zimbabweans to exchange their US dollars or rand into RTGS before buying any goods.

But Zimbabweans have little faith in the economic record of the ZANU-PF government, which has struggled to attract investment and create jobs since Mnangagwa succeeded the ousted Mugabe in 2017.

"We will have exchange rates going up and going up again," independent to AFP. "It could be a disastrous measure."



"There's no way that something like this will be maintained," Jee-A van der Linde, an at in South told

"People will not trust the currency."



The currency crisis has created three tiers of pricing -- one price in cash, and two far higher prices for paying in bond notes or electronic RTGS.

The black market has flourished as companies buy US dollars so they can pay for the goods that they need to import.

For ordinary Zimbabweans, shortages of bread, petrol and medicine are common. Violence erupted earlier this year when security forces launched a deadly crackdown on angry protests against a sudden rise in fuel prices.

In 2009, peaked at 500 billion percent under Mugabe after seizures of white-owned farms triggered a collapse in the key agricultural sector.

Zimbabweans' salaries, savings and pensions were rendered worthless, and the country's has floundered ever since.

In the latest crisis, residents queue up for hours outside petrol stations and banks.

Unemployment is estimated at over 90 percent and much everyday business has ground to a halt.

customers are allowed to take out only limited sums, which are dispersed in the little-trusted "bond notes".

Mnangagwa -- Mugabe's former deputy -- presented himself as a fresh start when he took power, saying he would end the country's isolation and attract foreign investment.

But the has lurched into fresh trouble and he has been accused of maintaining Mugabe's brutal repression of dissent.

