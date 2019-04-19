Pragya Thakur shocker on 26/11 hero Karkare: He died for treating me badly

-
Malegaon blast accused and BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Friday said former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she cursed him for treating her badly.
She said she had cursed him for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in the Malegaon blast case.
"Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me. He died of his karma. I told him, he will be destroyed. I told him his entire dynasty will be erased," Pragya said.
Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.
"Maine kaha tera (Karkare) sarvanash hoga," she said.
The BJP on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.
