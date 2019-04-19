Pragya Thakur shocker on 26/11 hero Karkare: He died for treating me badly

blast accused and BJP's Lok Sabha seat candidate Sadhvi Friday said former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Karkare died during the 26/11 terror attacks as she cursed him for treating her badly.

She said she had cursed him for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in the blast case.

" Karkare falsely implicated me. He died of his karma. I told him, he will be destroyed. I told him his entire dynasty will be erased," Pragya said.

Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in in November 2008.

" kaha tera (Karkare) sarvanash hoga," she said.

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi from seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with heavyweight and former

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)