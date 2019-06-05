Sabarmati river clean-up drive begins

A drive to clean the polluted river was launched here in Wednesday to mark the World Day.

is counted among the most polluted rivers in the country, under the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) National Water Quality Programme.

The 'Swachh Maha Abhiyan' ( clean-up campaign) was launched by from the banks of the river near historic Sabarmati ashhram. The drive will continue till June 9.

had set up this Ashram on the banks of the after his return from in 1915.

On Wednesday, thousands of citizens took part in the drive to clean a stretch between Dufnala and Vasna barrage in Ahmedabad.

Rupani also participated in cleaning a part of the riverbed, which has almost dried up across the riverfront.

"On the World Day, we have launched the Sabarmati clean-up campaign. Sabarmati is a historic river, and such a drive is being undertaken for the first time in many years. Due to the initiative of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, people have come out in thousands to take part in the cleanliness drive," the told reporters.

He said the river bed will be cleared of pollutants during the drive. "Sabarmati would flow as a clean river after monsoon," the CM said.

He also appealed to citizens to voluntarily take part in the campaign.

As per a CPCB study based on the biological oxygen demand, the Sabarmati river is amongst the most polluted rivers in the country. It is amongst the top three polluted rivers in Gujarat, the other two being Amlakhadi and Khadi.

Vijay Nehra, who is the brain behind the drive, is elated.

"No words to explain what's happening today in Ahmedabad. The city has come together to clean Sabarmati river. Such huge turnout that there is no space for ppl in the riverbed!!" he tweeted.

