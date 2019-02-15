Pramod Chandra Mody new CBDT chairman

-
Senior IRS officer Pramod Chandra Mody was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), top policy making body of income tax department, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who who earlier Thursday named as an Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.
Mody is at present member in the CBDT.
The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. After the latest appointment, there is a vacancy of two more members in the board.
