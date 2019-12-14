AAP hires Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to lead Delhi assembly election campaign

-
In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.
"Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.
The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.
