JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Japanese PM cancels visit to India as violence rages over Citizenship Act
Business Standard

AAP hires Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to lead Delhi assembly election campaign

"Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prashant Kishor
The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign.

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

"Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.
First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU