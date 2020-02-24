JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 headlines: Tweaks in Companies Act, BSNL MTNL VRS scheme, and more
Business Standard

Trump's India visit will further strengthen ties between two nations: Modi

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament ahead of Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU