JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Bodies of 3 US firefighters retrieved from Australian air crash site
Business Standard

Xi warns Coronavirus 'accelerating', China facing 'grave situation'

A new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people across the country, state media reported Saturday

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

New Delhi and Beijing officially confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Chennai on Friday for a two-day “informal summit” with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi and Beijing officially confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Chennai on Friday for a two-day “informal summit” with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned China was facing a "grave situation" given the "accelerating spread" of a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people across the country, state media reported Saturday.

"Faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus... it is necessary to strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee," Xi said, according to official news agency Xinhua.
First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU