JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Donald Trump says he has ordered substantial increase of Iran sanctions
Business Standard

Trump names special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O'Brien, as new NSA

O'Brien would be Trump's fourth national security adviser of his presidency

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Washington: President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, as he departs for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto Wheeling, W.Va., for a fundraiser. AP/PTI(
President Donald Trump | (AP/PTI)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named special envoy for hostage affairs Robert O'Brien as the new National Security Adviser to replace John Bolton, who was fired last week.

O'Brien has been serving as the special envoy for hostage affairs at the Department of State has been chosen for the role, Trump tweeted.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor.

"I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job," he said.

O'Brien would be Trump's fourth national security adviser of his presidency.

He previously served under the George W Bush and Barack Obama administrations.
First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU