US Fed Reserve is having a repo problem. But why and who is to be blame?
Suicide bomber detonates inside govt building in east Afghanistan: Official

Casualties are feared in what is the latest violence to hit the war-torn country

AFP | PTI  |  Jalalabad 

Kabul suicide blast
Photo: Twitter

A suicide bomber has detonated inside a government building in eastern Afghanistan, a provincial official said Wednesday, with casualties feared in the latest violence to hit the war-torn country.

"Security forces are in the area to rescue the staff" at the electronic identification registration centre in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, said provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.
First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 15:40 IST

