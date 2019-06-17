Prince Harry promotes late mother's cause: Angola land mines

has offered his support to a new initiative to clear land mines from a area in Angola, saying it will protect lives and help communities.

In backing the 47 million pound ($60 million) initiative of the and the Halo Trust, continued work on a cause championed by his late mother, She drew attention to the African nation's dangerous minefields by stepping onto one.

The funds will be used to clear 153 minefields in an area with vital waterways to the Okavango Delta. The hopes foreign governments and individuals will match the funds pledged by the

Speaking Monday at London's Chatham House think tank, said Angola's was "an asset that should be protected, celebrated and benefited by its people.

