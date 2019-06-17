Man killed, 5 wounded in party shooting; motive unknown

A shooting at a graduation party in has left a man dead and five other people wounded, authorities said.

It's not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 10 pm Sunday. Police say about 60 people were attending the party in an isolated area at the end of a road when the shots rang out.

Authorities say 24-year-old was shot in the back and died at a hospital.

Three boys ranging in age from 15 to 17 and a 16-year-old girl were all shot in the legs or ankles and were listed in stable condition. A 21-year-old man was shot in his elbow and was also stable.

The shooter remained at large Monday.

Authorities had initially reported that seven people were wounded in the attack, one of several homicides amid a rash of gunfire around the city this past weekend.

