Prince Philip crash: Debris for sale on eBay

Debris, said to be from a horrendous crash involving 97-year-old Philip, has been put up for sale on with all the money promised for cancer research, a media report said Monday.

Philip, the husband of Elizabeth, was unhurt in the crash on Thursday on the busy A149, in which his Freelander landed on its side after a collision with a car.

Seller morbius777 claimed the parts were from the collision near King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Thursday.

The listing said the items "may even have Phil's DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him or anything".

It said all money raised from the would go to UK, with the current price sitting at 65,900 pounds with 139 bids, the reported.

The Duke of escaped unhurt in the crash.

A nine-month-old boy in the was uninjured. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, had cuts while a 45-year-old female passenger broke her wrist.

The post said the listing was for three plastic parts, not glass.

The seller said: "These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long.

"It amazes me that they weren't cleaned up on the day. So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up.

"There's no financial gain in this for me, all proceeds going to charity. It's a bit of fun, and get to benefit."



was seen driving near Sandringham without a seatbelt in a replacement on Saturday.

said "suitable words of advice" had been given to the

Thursday's crash happened a day before Norfolk councillors agreed to cut the speed limit on the A149, where there have been five deaths in six years.

The speed limit will be dropped from 60mph to 50mph and average speed cameras will be installed, British media reported.

