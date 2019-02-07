JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

OYO hotel sales globally jump over 4-fold to USD 1.8 bn in 2018

One in every 5 home buyers needs to wait for 10 yrs to get possession: Survey
Business Standard

Priyanka Gandhi attends her first official meeting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday discussed the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at a meeting here that was attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The spotlight at the meeting was on Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday, as she arrived at the party headquarters and headed straight for the meeting.

Sources said the party's overall strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and booth-level organisation were discussed during the meet.

At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.

Priyanka Gandhi has been allotted an office adjacent to that of her brother's at the party headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements