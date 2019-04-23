Pro-EU party launches election campaign as UK MPs return from break

A new anti- political party launched its campaign Tuesday for next month's European elections as British lawmakers returned from their break amid rumours of fresh bids to topple

The government and the main opposition are also set to resume talks later Tuesday in an attempt to find agreement over after weeks of negotiations showed little signs of progress.

Britain is mired in a deep political crisis over its departure from the European Union, three years after a divisive referendum that voted to pull Britain out of the bloc after nearly half a century.

May was forced to ask EU leaders earlier this month to postpone for a second time -- from April 12 to October 31 -- after MPs repeatedly rejected the divorce deal she has struck with

She is still hoping to persuade Labour to support the plan so the country can leave in time to avoid taking part in the European on May 23.

But with one month to go, few are expecting a consensus to emerge and Britain's political parties old and new are scrambling to organise for the upcoming polls.

Change UK, formed by breakaway MPs from Britain's two main parties disgruntled at their stances on Brexit, unveiled a roster of candidates at an event in in

The list includes former Polish deputy and -- the sister of former and leading Brexiteer

told London's newspaper she felt "impelled to stand up and be counted for what I believe in".

Heidi Allen, who quit the Conservatives in February, said it had received 3,700 candidate applications, many from former Labour, Tory, activists.

"This is the home of the Remain alliance," she said, adding the elections are a chance to reiterate the need for a second referendum on Brexit.

Anti-EU firebrand launched his new Brexit Party's campaign earlier this month, with Annunziata Rees-Mogg -- the sister of leading Tory eurosceptic -- one of its candidates.

The former (UKIP) leader, who led that party to first place the last time Britain held European elections in 2014, has seen his new grouping surge in the polls since the launch.

It also announced on Tuesday five more candidates, which include Claire Fox, a left-wing libertarian and regular TV pundit as it targets traditional, Brexit-leaning Labour constituencies.

May's is watching nervously, with grassroots members and local leaders fearing a wipe-out amid voter discontent over her handling of Brexit. deal reached with the EU has already been rejected three times by parliament, and is unpopular with party members.

But May could bring it back before MPs again as early as next week in a high-stakes gamble to avoid holding the European elections, according to MPs are agitating for the prime minister, who has agreed to resign once the first phase of the exit process is finished, to make way for a new now.

Nigel Evans, a senior member of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, told the on Tuesday he would be "delighted" if she announced her resignation immediately.

"I believe the only way we're going to break this impasse properly is if we have fresh leadership," he said.

May could face another vote of confidence from her own MPs if they agree at a meeting on Tuesday to change the rules that currently prevent a from facing two such votes in a one-year period.

She survived a vote of confidence in December but grassroots discontent could increase pressure on the 1922 Committee to allow another vote at a sooner date, with reports suggesting June.

"Removing has become like a trip to the dentist," told the

"It's something that's got to be done and the longer you leave it the worse it will be.