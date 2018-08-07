Pro-Khalistan terrorists issuing threats to politicians in Kashmir: Centre

A few foreign-based and fringe elements have issued threat messages and posted video containing threats to political leaders in India, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said this in a written reply to Congress MP Sunil Jakhar.



"The government of India is closely engaged with the governments of the concerned countries to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities being undertaken by such elements from these countries," Ahir said.

