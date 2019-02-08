Projects worth Rs 237.27 crore cleared to boost dairy infra

Three projects worth Rs 237.27 crore has been cleared as part of strengthening dairy infrastructure in the State and were awaiting approval from the Dairy Development Board, deputy chief minister O said Friday.

The government has been giving major thrust to improve the and other infrastructure facilities in the dairy co-operatives, Panneerselvam, who holds the ministry portfolio, said while presenting the budget for 2019-20.

"During 2018-19, the project screening committee has cleared three projects worth Rs 237.27 crore under Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund and sanction is awaited from the National Dairy Development Board," he said.

For fiscal 2019-20, he said the government allocated Rs 200 crore for strengthening infrastructure.

A frozen semen station with high pedigree country and cross bred bulls will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, he said.

said Rs 1,252.41 crore for animal husbandry and Rs 258.45 crore for dairy sector has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

