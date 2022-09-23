JUST IN
'Hate crime': Govt advises Indian citizens in Canada to remain vigilant
Business Standard

Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

The court also said that any FIR registered in the future against Kumar in the matter will also be transferred to the Delhi Police

Topics
Supreme Court | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar

The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said no coercive action would be taken against Kumar for a period of eight weeks so that she can avail remedies in the interim period.

It also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR.

The court also said that any FIR registered in the future against Kumar in the matter will also be transferred to the Delhi Police.

"The petitioner shall be at liberty to approach the Delhi High Court seeking the relief of quashing of the FIRs. We have not expressed any opinion on merits," the bench said.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will probe the matter.

The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on plea of the journalist seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The top court had in July granted interim protection from arrest to Sharma in connection with the FIRs/complaints filed against her in several States over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

It had also protected her from any coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 17:19 IST

`
